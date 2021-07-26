A female bicyclist was knocked unconscious and sustained a major head injury Sunday following an incident near the Skyview Motel in Los Alamos.
Emergency personnel received a call at 7:15 from the hotel, located along the 9100 block of Highway 101, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Wallace.
The woman, who wasn't identified but is 31 years old and from San Luis Obispo, was with a group of three other females who rode bicycles down the steep road that descends from the hotel.
When the group noticed the 31-year-old wasn't among them following their descent, they went back and located her on the pavement, bleeding from the head, according to Wallace. She was treated on scene and later flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment, according to Wallace.
The incident, which was described as accidental, is under investigation, although the woman's front bicycle tire may have struck the wheel of a car parked along the right-hand side of the road as she descended, according to Wallace. Due to the impact of such a collision, she may have been ejected from her bicycle, with a head injury resulting.