Federal investigators executed several search warrants Thursday at the Santa Maria offices of Greka Energy as part of an Environmental Protection Agency investigation.
Thom Mrzoek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office, said the search warrants were filed under seal in Los Angeles. "Because they were under seal, I can't comment on the scope or nature of the investigation," he said.
Calls to Greka Energy were not returned Thursday.
The company has a history of oil spills and issues with environmental compliance. In 2011, the company agreed to pay over $2 million to Santa Barbara County as compensation for oil spills that occurred in 2007 and 2008. In 2011, Greka was sued by the EPA and other federal agencies for pollution from its operations.
Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor and current EPA Region 9 Administrator Mike Stoker temporarily represented the company beginning in 2007.