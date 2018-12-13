Try 1 month for 99¢
Cleanup of 2008 spill-1
Buy Now

A hazardous materials cleanup crew from ACTI scoops and bags oil-soaked soil from a creek off Zaca Station Road where oil was spilled in 2008 from a Greka Oil & Gas operation. Federal investigators executed a search warrant at the company's Santa Maria offices on Thursday in connection with an Environmental Protection Agency investigation.

 Len Wood, Staff

Federal investigators executed several search warrants Thursday at the Santa Maria offices of Greka Energy as part of an Environmental Protection Agency investigation. 

Thom Mrzoek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office, said the search warrants were filed under seal in Los Angeles. "Because they were under seal, I can't comment on the scope or nature of the investigation," he said.

Calls to Greka Energy were not returned Thursday. 

The company has a history of oil spills and issues with environmental compliance. In 2011, the company agreed to pay over $2 million to Santa Barbara County as compensation for oil spills that occurred in 2007 and 2008. In 2011, Greka was sued by the EPA and other federal agencies for pollution from its operations.

Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor and current EPA Region 9 Administrator Mike Stoker temporarily represented the company beginning in 2007.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

2
0
0
0
1

Tags

City Government