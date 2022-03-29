A draft plan to allocate federal funding in Santa Maria proposes nearly $400,000 for Good Samaritan Shelter to complete upgrades on its commercial kitchen and $500,000 for improvements to sidewalks and public facilities, aimed at improving conditions for the city's low-to-moderate income population.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development issues its annual Community Development Block Grant funding to cities across the country to support infrastructure updates, public facilities installation, public services, homeownership and other projects.
Last year, Santa Maria received $1.6 million as part of the program and is expected to receive more this year, according to the report.
The city's top goals for this round of annual funding, as laid out in the plan, are to prevent homelessness, address critical needs, assist at-risk youth, elderly and underserved populations, expand educational and development opportunities, provide affordable housing and revitalize existing neighborhoods.
As part of the process to receive annual CDBG funding from HUD, cities are required to draft an annual action plan and seek public feedback before formally adopting the plan. The City Council will gather feedback during its meeting Tuesday, with adoption scheduled for May 3.
Once approved by the council, the annual plan will be submitted to HUD for final approval before the funds are released.
Good Samaritan's kitchen
One of the largest requests in the draft is nearly $400,000 for renovations to Good Samaritan Shelter’s commercial kitchen, which provides three meals a day for up to 200 people a day.
Currently, the on-site kitchen operates with equipment from 2004. With a 10-year lifespan, some of the equipment has affected the kitchen’s capabilities, according to Hector Giron, Good Samaritan executive director of administration and chief financial officer.
At times, with help from organizations like CommUnify, the kitchen has been fully operational. However, like with everything else, COVID had a serious effect on operations, halting all food service in the kitchen for nearly two years.
“When we started trying to cook our own meals, we found we didn’t have everything necessary. For example, some of our burners are half-working,” Giron said. “Our fridges are being constantly repaired, and finding replacement parts can be difficult for service companies because [the refrigerators] are so old.”
Giron also noted that the need for catering some meals and increased electrical bills from the old equipment have put a strain on the budget.
“We are very grateful to the city and the [block grants] committee for approving the project. They even thought about additional funding to make sure everything’s up to code, like our fire protection system,” Giron said.
The renovations to the kitchen will not only provide meals to Good Samaritan clients but, also, an opportunity for them to train in the culinary arts. The nonprofit attempted to find funding for the training program last year, but with COVID was unable to get it up and running, according to Giron.
“The goal is to put in training equipment for food prep, teaching those who are interested in the culinary program to hopefully get hired somewhere else in the restaurant industry,” he said.
Sidewalk improvements
According to the draft action plan, 46% of the funding is aimed at public improvements to sidewalks, intersections and Americans with Disabilities Accessibility requirements throughout the city.
As part of the HUD requirements, CDBG funding can only be used in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. According to 2020 census data, low-income neighborhoods include much of northwest Santa Maria and the area surrounding Buena Vista Park.
"How this project came to fruition was by compiling several concrete surveys the Streets Division had already performed in the low-to-moderate income areas of the city," said Mark van de Kamp, Santa Maria public information manager.
Through regularly conducted concrete surveys around the city, the Streets Division of the Public Works Department has identified areas in neighborhoods that will need to be updated.
ADA rules for sidewalks were updated in 2010, including a minimum 3-foot width, and contrasting colors for ramps, among other requirements. While all new construction throughout the city is ADA-compliant, many sidewalks and other areas still need to be updated to meet the latest standards.
"CDBG does not cover repairs. The funding must be used to replace or reconstruct sidewalk ramps that required ADA compliance," he said. "Generally, ramps must be completely replaced in order to meet ADA requirements."
According to van de Kamp, bids to complete some improvements have been sent out, and awarded, using a portion of last year's CDBG funds. The additional funding would allow Public Works to cover more of the designated areas. A date for construction has not been set but will begin soon.
Other projects
Although the majority of funding through CDBG will be aimed at the sidewalk and Good Samaritan improvements, several smaller projects are included as recommendations to receive funding. They include $20,000 each for the Alliance for Pharmaceutical Access, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Meals on Wheels Santa Maria Valley, among more than a dozen others listed in the report.
One of the largest grants would be $125,000 for Community Action Partnership's Minor Home Repair Program, which provides adaption and modification services at the homes of disabled and elderly low-income clients. Changes can vary in size, such as replacing water heaters and installing handicapped-accessible showers, and are aimed at keeping individuals in their homes as long as possible.
To view the report visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/caper.
According to the public notice about the plan, citizens are encouraged to comment either at the City Council meeting, by emailing rrojo@cityofsantamaria.org or via letter addressed to the city's special projects division.