NOAA's Global Forecast System (GFS) indicates between 0.33 and 0.50 of an inch of rainfall through the end of February. Little rain is expected into the first week of March.

So far, the Santa Maria Airport has recorded 0.24 of an inch of rain this month. Historically, it records 2.85 inches for February. Let's hope this forecast is incorrect. Not only has it been mostly dry, but it's also been colder than usual. In fact, the temperature has averaged 49.5 degrees as of Feb. 17; usually, it is 53.8 degrees for this month at the airport. 

High pressure over the Great Basin will continue to produce gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds through Monday morning. This offshore flow will produce mostly clear skies with cool mornings and mild afternoons; however, an upper-level high off the Central Coast will create scattered mid to high-level clouds.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

