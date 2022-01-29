Feb. 8, 1906: Buena Vista Park was dedicated.
Feb. 11, 1906: The cornerstone was placed for the new St. Mary's of the Assumption church at Cypress and Miller streets.
Feb. 15, 1908: 146 members signed the charter for the Fraternal Order of the Elks, Aerie #1745
Feb. 23, 1911: Mary Paulding graduated from nurses training at General Hospital in Los Angeles and returned to Santa Maria where she went out on house calls with her father, Dr. Ormond Paulding.
February 1913: The steel girded truss bridge at a cost of $46,000 opened, connecting Guadalupe with Oso Flaco. Constable Tognazzini, of Guadalupe, was the first person to cross the bridge.
Feb. 17, 1917: The Santa Maria Times announced that a listing of men available for military service would be printed next week. The following week, answering the call to duty, about 35 local men departed for Santa Barbara, with transportation provided through the courtesy of local automobile owners.
Feb. 16, 1920: The A to Z Club was formed at Hart’s Hall.
Feb. 10, 1921: Ethel Pope’s third-year English class turned out the first edition of “The Breeze.”
February, 1925: Allan Hancock purchased the Santa Maria Railroad (which was in receivership) at a court-ordered sale on the steps of the courthouse. The office of the railroad was completed in December of 1925 and housed the offices of the railroad, a theater (host to the Santa Maria Symphony Orchestra) and the first radio station for Santa Barbara County (KXFC).
Feb. 16, 1926: The call letters of the broadcasting station of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, formally known as KFXC, were changed to KSMR.
Feb. 2, 1927: Work was completed for an Elks Lodge in Santa Maria, with 100 Elks calling for a club charter.
Feb. 11, 1927: Commercial National Bank of Santa Maria, which was organized in 1926, was sold to Liberty Bank of America.
Feb. 13, 1929: The Santa Maria Valley Athletics Club formed.
Feb. 15, 1929: State officials lauded Santa Maria grammar schools as the best in California.
Feb. 12, 1930: American Legion Guadalupe Post #370 was chartered. Charter members included George Juarez, Charles Campodonico, David Wood, Emelio Delnotaro, G. E. Tognazzini, W. G. Moore, Leland Stokes, Joe Oliveira, Charles Bassi, Eugene Martin, Peter Caligari, E. J. Caligari, Fred Malizia and Richard E. Werst.
Feb. 6, 1931: It was announced that Gold Star Mothers of American soldiers killed during World War I were scheduled to visit the gravesites of their sons. Cpl. Marshall N. Braden, one of those men killed in action, is buried in the Oise-Aisne Cemetery in France.
Feb. 22, 1932: Washington Memorial Grove was dedicated to pay honor to the 200th birthday of the first president of the United States. Washington Grove was renamed Waller Park after Lionel Waller’s death in 1941.
Feb. 23, 1932: The Santa Maria Opera Association presented the four-part opera, "Carmen” at the high school auditorium, with Julia Beeson Smith playing the part of Carmen and tenor Morton Scott playing the part of Don Jose.
February 1933: The Japanese Association donated 50 cherry trees to the George Washington Memorial Grove (now Waller Park), hoping these trees would symbolize the goodwill and everlasting friendship between the two cultures.
Feb. 20, 1935: Construction began on the Veterans Memorial Cultural building.
February 1942: The Santa Maria Army Air Base was activated.
February 1942: The Santa Maria Chapter of the American Red Cross and Motor Corps was established. The Red Cross drivers transported valley aircraft observers to their posts for 13 months, making 1,522 trips that totaled 6,344 hours and 93,000 miles.
Feb. 9, 1942: Daylight saving time began as part of the war effort to preserve resources. The conservation endeavor slowed down toward the end of World War II, and daylight saving time was officially repealed on Sept. 30, 1945. Currently, the law allows states to opt out of daylight saving time; Arizona, Hawaii and Indiana are the only states that do not observe this time differential.
Feb. 18, 1942: The FBI rounded up certain Japanese people in the Santa Maria Valley and sent them to the Poston Relocation Center. Those remaining were taken to the Tulare Assembly Center and then to the Gila River Relocation Center in Arizona.
Feb. 23, 1942: The Ellwood Oil Fields in Goleta were attacked by a Japanese submarine at Barnsdall-Rio Grande Oil Co. Not since the War of 1812 had the mainland been attacked by a foreign power.
Feb. 2, 1945: The Santa Maria Times announced that paper bags would no longer be available, with wrapping only used for sanitary reasons.
Feb. 1, 1946: Camp Cooke was placed on inactive status. Property was leased for agriculture and grazing.
Feb. 28, 1951: Camp Cooke reopened and announced that it would be receiving Korean War veterans. The 1,000-bed capacity was expected to be expanded to 1,750.
February 1952: Elwin Mussell started building Mussell Fort in Tepusquet, first with property purchased from Fred Gobel in the 1940s. A second parcel of land was bought from a man by the name of Livingston, a direct descendent of David Livingston, the famed Scottish missionary from Africa.
Feb. 1, 1953: Camp Cooke was again inactivated.
Feb. 11, 1960: A groundbreaking ceremony took place in Guadalupe for a new Buddhist temple. The dedication for the new temple took place the following October.
Feb. 6, 1961: The Santa Maria City Council axed the idea of moving the Samuel Jefferson Jones home from the 100 block of East Cypress Street to the fairgrounds for use as a historical museum. The demolition of the Jones House was to be one of the first steps before the East Cypress site was paved.
Feb. 13, 1962: Five days of rainfall left 6 inches of water dumped on Santa Maria.
Feb. 12, 1962: Fesler School was dedicated to Isaac Fesler.
Feb. 24, 1962: In a special ceremony, Capt. Allan Hancock, president of the local railroad, and many of his friends and honored guests gathered together for a sentimental run of Engine 21 to Guadalupe and back as a “final run” of the captain’s favorite locomotive as it was being retired from service. Decorating the headlight was a huge wreath with gold letters, proclaiming “Rust in Peace.”
Feb. 1, 1963: Santa Maria Beautiful was founded, with Ethel May Dorsey serving as founding president.
Feb. 17, 1964: The geranium was officially recognized as Santa Maria’s city flower.
Feb 21, 1967: Vice President Hubert Humphrey, accompanied by wife Muriel Humphrey Brown and a small entourage came to the Central Coast to view the Minuteman I, launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Feb. 25, 1969: The Twitchell Dam floodgates were opened for the first time in its history.
Feb. 5, 1970: Elwin Mussell was presented with the Citizen of the Year Award at the 51st annual meeting of the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce at the Holiday Inn.
Feb. 28, 1970: The Betteravia Post Office closed.
February 1998: Robin Ventura, 1985 Righetti High School graduate, was inducted into Oklahoma State University’s Hall of Fame.