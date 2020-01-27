Santa Maria Public Library and Operation Surf to screen documentary focused on veterans and the healing benefits of the ocean

As part of an ongoing series of library programs for veterans, the Santa Maria Public Library will host a screening of the documentary Resurface in partnership with nonprofit Operation Surf on Friday, Jan. 31.

The program will take place in Shepard Hall at 2 p.m. at 421 S. McClelland St.and will be followed by a panel with Operation Surf founder Van Curaza and veterans who have participated in the nonprofit.

The mission of Operation Surf is to promote healing for wounded veterans and help them move forward through the experience of surfing, according to the nonprofit website.

The Santa Maria Public Library has partnered with the California Center for the Book, a program within the California Library Association, to offer resources for veterans and the community such as Community Conversations with Veterans and Veterans Connect @ the Library, according to a city spokesperson.

The 26-minute film highlights the experience of Iraq veteran Bobby Lane, who suffered from severe post-traumatic stress following his deployment before meeting Curaza, a former big-wave surfer before on establishing Operation Surf.