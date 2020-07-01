Father's COVID-19 recovery after 94 days in hospital a ‘miracle,’ family says

"I'm so happy to have him home ... It all has to do with God. God allowed him to return," Veronica said.

Marian Chief Medical Officer Chuck Merrill said the hospital has had a number of long-term COVID-19 patients and it is always rewarding to see them return home.

"We have had a few patients that have needed hospitalization for more than a month, and we are always incredibly happy to see them return to their families and loved ones, as we are with all of our patients," Merrill said.

Moving forward, Efrain still has a good deal of healing to do at home and will require continued therapy and a feeding tube for the time being, Yocabeth said.

However, she has faith in her brother, describing him as a friendly, hardworking and strong man. He is also a devout Christian, she added, and he likely contracted the virus at church, which she said he attended several times a week.

"This was all so new, and so new to my brother," she said. "This is a big example that the virus is still out there."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.