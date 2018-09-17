Highway 1 remains closed in both directions as emergency crews respond to a fatal two-vehicle collision near Lompoc just south of Jalama Road.
Responding to reports of a vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire crews encountered a head-on collision involving a work van and Toyota 4Runner.
Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said the female driver of the northbound 4Runner and a small canine were killed on impact. The male driver of the southbound work van was transported by CALSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Highway 1 will be closed for an undetermined time as Santa Barbara County Fire crews remain on scene for extrication and clean-up efforts. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.
The Buellton division of the California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.