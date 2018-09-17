Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions as emergency crews respond to a fatal two-vehicle collision near Lompoc just south of Jalama Road.

Responding to reports of a vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire crews encountered a head-on collision involving a work van and Toyota 4Runner.

Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said the female driver of the northbound 4Runner and a small canine were killed on impact. The male driver of the southbound work van was transported by CALSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Highway 1 will be closed for an undetermined time as Santa Barbara County Fire crews remain on scene for extrication and clean-up efforts. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

The Buellton division of the California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mathew Burciaga covers education in Santa Maria and the surrounding area for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @math_burciaga

1
1
1
5
3

Tags