A fatal two-vehicle collision near Lompoc, just south of Jalama Road, closed Highway 1 for four hours Monday as emergency crews remained on scene for extrication and cleanup efforts.
First reported to California Highway Patrol at 2:21 p.m., the female driver of a Honda sedan reportedly lost control and struck a pickup truck traveling southbound toward Santa Barbara. According to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, the impact of the collision sent the female driver of the sedan, estimated to be in her 50s, 15 feet over the side of the highway.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male occupants of the pickup truck were uninjured.
CHP is investigating the incident.
Highway 1 is currently under construction between Lompoc and Highway 101, CHP Officer Kevin Rogers said. No work crew was present at the time of the collision.
Monday's crash is the third fatal collision in the area since last week.
Oxnard resident Alfredo Martinez died Friday night after a Lompoc driver collided with his pickup truck head-on.
Witnesses described seeing a Honda sedan, driven by Lompoc resident Bryan P. Charette, traveling northbound at a high rate of speed while making unsafe passing maneuvers over a double-yellow line. Charette, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the crash, crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with Martinez.
Lompoc resident Elaine Ventura, 66, died last Monday when, for unknown reasons, she made an unsafe turn, allowing her 4Runner to drift into the southbound lane of Highway 1. She was killed after her vehicle collided with a southbound van, driven by Juan Romero Jr., of Santa Barbara.
"We ask that drivers be aware of what's going on in front of them and pay attention to the road," Rogers said.