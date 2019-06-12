{{featured_button_text}}

Fire crews from Station 30 in Solvang responded to a vegetation fire at 11 a.m. this morning on the 39-acre property of Buttonwood Winery & Vineyard, located off the 1500 block of Alamo Pintado in Solvang.

Buttonwood winemaker Karen Steinwachs said the fast-moving fire was started by a mower hitting a rock, and that it burned 1.4 acres of dry grass in the back canyon of the property west of the cabernet sauvignon vines before firefighters extinguished it.

Steinwachs said she was shaken up but that no people or vines were harmed.

"It was really scary. It moved so fast," Steinwachs said. "They (firefighters) were here quick and had it out in 15 minutes." 

A crew of Hotshots remain and are tending to hot spots to prevent flareups.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

