Farm labor contractor Carlos Castaneda addresses the Santa Maria City Council on the topic of H-2A housing during Tuesday's meeting.

 Razi Syed, Staff

After more than an hour of discussion, the Santa Maria City Council voted Tuesday to adopt a permanent ordinance governing the housing of H-2A farmworkers in the city’s residential zones.

The ordinance requires discretionary permits for housing more than six H-2A workers in a single-family home but allows the housing of employees in medium- and high-density housing zones without the need for local permits.

The federal H-2A program is used by several large farming operations in the Santa Maria Valley area and allows employers to bring nonimmigrant workers from abroad to fill seasonal labor needs.

The program requires that employers provide workers with housing at no cost, provide daily transportation to and from the work site, and provide daily meals or facilities allowing workers to cook for themselves.

City officials believe there are about 2,000 H-2A workers being housed in Santa Maria for up to 10 months of the year.

Just over 50% of these H-2A workers are believed to reside in the older motels and hotels or the former Laz-e-Daze senior living residence; the remaining workers are housed in Santa Maria’s residential zoning districts.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved the ordinance with a 4-1 vote. Councilwoman Etta Waterfield voted no.

The vote caps off a 15-month-long process of public debate and discussion that began when the council voted in March 2018 to pass a temporary urgency ordinance prohibiting the housing of more than six H-2A workers in any single-family residence.

Claire Wineman, president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, said she was largely pleased with the ordinance but asked that existing H-2A housing in single-family homes with more than six workers be allowed to exist as a legal, nonconforming use without the need for an additional permit.

The ordinance that was ultimately passed will require an over-the-counter permitting process for any existing homes used for H-2A workers following an inspection for code violations, like illegally converting living rooms to bedrooms.

One issue raised during Tuesday’s meeting that will be addressed by city staff in the future was the noticing of neighbors for medium- and high-density properties not requiring a public hearing.

Waterfield, who voted against the ordinance, said she felt strongly that residents should know if a property near them will be used for H-2A housing.

City Attorney Phil Sinco said notices could be issued to neighbors of medium- and high-density properties — where H-2A housing is a permitted use — but that it could create a false sense of expectation on the part of the residents that they could provide input on the decision.

Councilwoman Gloria Soto said she was opposed to noticing neighbors because of the false expectations it could create with neighbors as well as for the safety of H-2A workers.

“We saw what happened out in Nipomo,” she said, referencing a 2016 arson that destroyed a home that was being built to house H-2A workers.

Sinco suggested the possibility of listing all of the properties that would be used for employee housing on the city’s website for residents to view if they desired.

During a future meeting, city staff will bring forward a proposal for an ordinance that would require landlords to compensate tenants displaced due to conversion of homes into employee housing.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.