Battles Elementary School hosted its annual family wellness night Thursday in Santa Maria for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Battles physical education teacher Kaylah Ailman, this year's theme was focused on empowering students and families to make healthy choices. Ailman was a coordinator and facilitator for the event and was seen leading students in guided group dances.
The focus was on healthy food and activities that families can enjoy together. Students were seen dancing, biking and playing pickleball. Activities were for children of all ages at various interactive stations.
“Our PE coaches, they are really trying to put an emphasis on mental wellness, physical wellness, all these different aspects that make our community thrive and really wanting our kids and families to know that they have resources and support here and that we are all here for them,” said Lauren Turner, an instructional coach at Battles.
Some of the community partners in attendance included the Santa Maria police and fire departments, the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Estamos Juntos and other local outreach organizations.
“This is a wonderful event to get the families out here with an emphasis on wellness, " said Battles ELD coach Tori Gonzalez. “We wanted to make sure that families had an opportunity to experience physical fitness, meet with members from the foodbank and have a positive experience with police and the fire department.
"It's really about building the community around Battles.”
The school's principal, James Barnett, said he was happy to be present and interact with students and their families on campus and that it was all thanks to teachers who organized the event.
“Last year we weren’t able to have any events at all and so this is our first year back and we’ve just had a lot of families come," Barnett said. "It feels really good to have them back on campus.
“Each event we’ve had big turnouts and I think people just really want to be here and be part of the community.”
Cecilia Uribe, a third-grade student, attended the wellness night with her family. Uribe says she's been at Battles since kindergarten and always enjoys after-school activities, especially when attending with her younger brother.
“It's nice to be here because he really loves firetrucks and police and my favorite thing here is the police,” said Uribe. “It’s really fun to be here where I get to do my homework and be with my family."
Members from the police and fire departments were seen giving out stickers and interacting with attendees. Fireman John Sabedra said he was helping ensure students visited each booth and was asking student's questions about fire safety.
“They can take pictures with us and pictures with the engine," said Sabedra. “We ask them questions like what number to dial for an emergency, what to do if your clothes catch fire and made sure they know about 'stop, drop and roll.'”
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.