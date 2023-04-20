Battles Elementary School hosted its annual family wellness night Thursday in Santa Maria for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Battles physical education teacher Kaylah Ailman, this year's theme was focused on empowering students and families to make healthy choices. Ailman was a coordinator and facilitator for the event and was seen leading students in guided group dances.

The focus was on healthy food and activities that families can enjoy together. Students were seen dancing, biking and playing pickleball. Activities were for children of all ages at various interactive stations.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

