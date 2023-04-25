The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Family Resource Center will participate in a “Día de los Niños” (Children’s Day) celebration with the City of Santa Maria and Recreation and Parks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
The event is a celebration of children, families and reading and will take place at the Santa Maria Public Library’s Lavagnino Plaza at 421 S. McClelland Street and feature music, dance, food, face painting, crafts and stories.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s participation will include an informational booth, books, toys and a family activity, according to Manager of Family and Community Engagement Maribel Vargas-Meza.