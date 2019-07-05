Lompoc’s Old Town Market series took over a portion of downtown on Friday evening, and some of the city’s furriest friends helped usher its return.
Friday marked the first of this year’s Old Town Market festivities, which are set to continue in the 100 block of South H Street from 5 to 8 p.m. each Friday through Aug. 16. The highlight of the inaugural 2019 gathering was the return of the Family Fun Dog Show, in which several community members brought along their pets to have them show off their looks and talents.
Prizes awarded during the informal dog show included best trick, best dressed, owner/dog lookalike, and tallest and shortest dog.
The Old Town Market events are organized by the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce and include involvement from several local organizations and community groups.
The next event, on July 12, is themed Visual and Performing Arts Night, and is set to include the Lompoc High School Alumni Association's annual Car Cruise along Ocean Avenue.
For more information on Old Town Market, visit Lompoc.com or call the Lompoc Chamber office at 805-736-4567.