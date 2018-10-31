Costumed children and families from throughout the Lompoc Valley took to a strip of street near downtown Wednesday night for a festive community celebration.
Foursquare Church hosted its annual Block Party on Halloween night, and hundreds of community members took part in the festivities. The event, billed as a family-friendly alternative to Halloween trick-or-treating, included several games and activities, as well as snacks and a costume contest.
The celebration took place in the church parking lot and throughout the 100 block of North C Street. Among the activities were large inflatables on which children could play, a bungee climb, an obstacle course, trike and Hot Wheels races, a rock-climbing wall, and a photo booth.