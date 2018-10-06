The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY) Inc. will screen the family movie "Coco" at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 313 W. Tunnell St.
"Coco" follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who, despite his family's generations-old ban on music, dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz.
Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.
Movies in the park are free and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.