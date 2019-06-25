When Emily Rich was crowned the 2019 Flower Festival queen during a coronation ceremony Saturday night, she not only secured her place in the history of one of the Lompoc Valley’s oldest institutions, but she also carried on a family tradition.
The 17-year-old Emily, a rising senior at Cabrillo High School, became the fourth member of the Rich family to hold the Flower Festival queen title.
Her sisters Miranda Rich in 2007, Christina “Charlie” Rich in 2008 and Karina Rich in 2012 also captured the coveted crown.
Brian Rich, Emily’s father, said he and his wife, Cheva Miranda, were proud of all their daughters’ accomplishments.
He noted they weren’t surprised to see Emily choose to follow in her sisters’ footsteps.
“Emily was greatly influenced by her older sisters and did pretty much everything they did, including lots of dancing,” he said.
Brian Rich said Emily’s older sisters tried to minimize the importance of running for queen to protect Emily’s feelings in case she wasn’t selected.
“But she couldn't be stopped,” he said of Emily. “She really wanted the experience of running.”
Emily was selected from a field of 11 candidates for this year’s title.
She succeeds 2018 Flower Festival Queen Kaitlyn Chui, who crowned Emily during Saturday’s coronation ceremony at the Lompoc Elks Lodge.
Emily, who also won a "Little Miss Lompoc" contest in 2012, said on her application form that she chose to run for queen “to inspire the youth of Lompoc to [be] more active and involved in our community.”
“Also, I would like to represent my town to show that we are small but we are great and important, too,” she added.
Miranda Rich, the eldest of the Rich sisters, said she and her sisters were excited to see Emily continue the streak.
"Emily was only 5 when I ran for queen and was at all my fundraisers, all my events, and even memorized my winning speech after hearing me practice it so much," Miranda said. "You could say she has been doing the 'Queen Thing' for the last 13 years. My sisters and I could not be happier for the youngest of the Rich Girls to now partake in the wonderful tradition."
Joining Emily in this year’s queen’s court are Nicole Miyamoto, who was named first runner-up as well as Miss Congeniality, and Kailey McNamee, who was second runner-up.
The other 2019 Flower Festival queen candidates included Isabella Nipper, Tess McIntyre, Hannah Kiblinger, Marissa Wilt, Naomi Ledesma, Carmen Villalpando, Brooklynn Gregory and Dezarae Hardeman.
As queen, Emily will help formally launch this year’s Flower Festival during an opening ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Ryon Park.
The five-day festival, now in its 67th year, will continue through Sunday, June 30.