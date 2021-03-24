The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host a drive-in family movie night featuring the 2011 animated film "Hop" at the Elks Unocal Event Center this Saturday.
"Hop" is a family-friendly movie focusing on a rabbit named E.B. who is destined to become the Easter Bunny but determined to become a rock star drummer, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Attendees will be able to view the film from their cars on an inflatable 32-foot screen at the event center and listen via their radios.
While entry to the movie night is free, residents will need to register online prior to the event at cityofsantamaria.org/register in order to enter, according to van de Kamp.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the film is expected to begin at dusk, or around 7:45 p.m., according to van de Kamp.
The Elks Event Center is located at 4040 Highway 101 in Santa Maria.
For more information about the event, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.