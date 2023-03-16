Locals can celebrate lively music, dance and culture with three free performances from a top folklorico ballet company, Grandeza Mexicana. The series is part of ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, a program organized by UCSB Arts & Lectures dedicated to bringing people together to share the cultural heritage of Latin America.
Grandeza Mexicana will present three free public performances, with Saturday's scheduled to be held in Guadalupe. On Friday, the group will perform at 7 p.m. in Goleta before coming to Guadalupe City Hall on Saturday at 7 p.m. The city hall is located at 918 Obispo St. in Guadalupe. The last show is Sunday at 7 p.m. at The Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara.
Grandeza Mexicana is L.A.’s premier folk ballet company, preserving the traditions and customs of Mexico’s historic past and promising present. A nonprofit performing arts organization founded by Jose Vences in September 2003, the company was formed to advance the field of Mexican folk ballet and to enhance the public’s appreciation for the diversity and depth of Mexican culture. Backed by careful research, Grandeza Mexicana’s work is committed to preserving the traditions and customs of Mexico.