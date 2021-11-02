Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies have determined a rumored school shooting threat by a St. Joseph High School student to be false, after the Catholic school and two neighboring high schools went into lockdown Tuesday morning.
According to St. Joseph Principal Erinn Dougherty, rumors about a specific student who threatened to "shoot up the school" originated in a student group chat and were eventually passed on to administrators early Tuesday, who shut down school for the day in response.
Sheriff's deputies arrived to the St. Joseph campus on Bradley Road around 7:30 a.m., and the small number of students on campus were transported to a secure location, Dougherty said. Deputies proceeded to track down the students who had discussed the alleged threat, and questioned the student at the center of the rumor.
According to Dougherty, no one was apprehended, and rumors of a weapon on campus were determined to be false.
"It was a rumor that turned out to be a false rumor, a bad game of telephone," she said in a live video on the school's Facebook page later that morning. "The person in question who the rumor was about the police did investigate fully and did question that student."
Across the street, news of the threat also sent Righetti High School into lockdown around 8:30 a.m., with deputies searching both the Righetti and St. Joseph campuses as part of their investigation.
"Deputies have checked both schools and there is no credible or ongoing threat. Neither school is on lockdown or lockout for this incident any longer," sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick said just before 9:30 a.m.
Nipomo High School, approximately 14 miles north, also went into lockdown around 10:15 a.m, according to an email from officials.
Righetti and Nipomo high schools have since resumed regular instruction for the day, according to officials.
Dougherty apologized for the confusion and panic caused to families with the lockdown but said it was better to be safe than sorry.
"The minute we heard this rumor, we treated it as credible, and we contacted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. [They] immediately responded and were on campus within 10 minutes," she said.
Several additional rumors proliferated after officials sent the lockdown notice, including a rumor that a female student was holding a classroom of peers hostage.
Dougherty said the school first sent out a notification via parent communication platform Connect but that not everyone received it at the same time, which created some confusion.
In the future, she said the school will send out an email first to ensure everyone receives information at once.