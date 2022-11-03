The City of Santa Maria Public Library announced a limited number of free fall-themed craft take-home kits for adults. The kits will be available for pick-up on a first come, first served basis beginning Saturday at the Orcutt and Los Alamos branch libraries. The Orcutt branch is located at 175 South Broadway. The Los Alamos branch is located at 405 Helena Street.
Each kit includes faux leaves, ribbons, tissue paper and craft paper for decorating a fall-themed sign. Patrons are encouraged to post pictures of their signs on social media using the hashtag #santamaria_publiclibrary. Patrons are also welcomed to bring their kit and attend the fall workshop being held at the main library on Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.
