Fall was in the air this weekend at the U-Pick Blueberries farm in Santa Maria.

It was the first day of the pumpkin patch season at U-Pick, located at 3607 Dominion Rd. in Eastern Santa Maria.

The U-Pick patch offers hay rides and other family activities. The pumpkins were planted in May in order to be ready for the fall season. U-Pick plants a variety of carving and specialty pumpkins including Jarrahdale Large, Casperita, Blaze, Cinnamon Girl, Champion, Wee-B-Little, Musque de Provence, Marina Di Chioggia, Racer and Racer Plus.

