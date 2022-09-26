Fall was in the air this weekend at the U-Pick Blueberries farm in Santa Maria.
It was the first day of the pumpkin patch season at U-Pick, located at 3607 Dominion Rd. in Eastern Santa Maria.
The U-Pick patch offers hay rides and other family activities. The pumpkins were planted in May in order to be ready for the fall season. U-Pick plants a variety of carving and specialty pumpkins including Jarrahdale Large, Casperita, Blaze, Cinnamon Girl, Champion, Wee-B-Little, Musque de Provence, Marina Di Chioggia, Racer and Racer Plus.
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch will open on Friday. That is a local student pumpkin patch established in 2017 and is located at 6245 Dominion Rd. in Santa Maria and is open Friday-Sunday through Oct. 30. There is a $5 parking charge at The Patch. It is run in conjunction by Betteravia Farms and the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
The U-Pick Blueberries farm is an arm of Blueberries Olé! LLC, a small farm that’s run by the husband-and-wife team of Mike and Carol Mahoney, per the farm's website. Mike Mahoney is a fifth-generation farmer who decided to try blueberries after a career as a broccoli grower. In 2010, the first berries were harvested. Their daughter suggested the idea of allowing friends to come out and pick berries and the U-Pick Blueberry Farm had its start. Strawberries, blackberries, apricots, lavender and plums have been added to the farm's stock.
Photos: Locals flock to U-pick pumpkin patch for fall festivities