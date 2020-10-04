You are the owner of this article.
Fall into Fun: Santa Maria kicks off new recreational program for youth
Fall into Fun: Santa Maria kicks off new recreational program for youth

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department kicked off its new recreational Fall into Fun program Friday with multiple sessions of bubble soccer. 

More activities for youths in grades 7-12 are scheduled throughout the month, including Monster Madness Nerf War, Rebel Mission Escape Room Challenge and a teen pumpkin carving contest on Oct. 9, 16 and 23. 

At least two sessions of each event are scheduled between 4 and 7 p.m., according to the department website. 

All events are free and take place outdoors at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center. Participants must follow social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings. 

Space is limited and preregistration is required at cityofsantamaria.org/register. For more information, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Laura Place

