Fall gardening kits offered through Saturday at Santa Maria Public Library

Fall gardening kit complete with pots, seeds, plant markers and soil are available for pickup at the Santa Maria Public Library from now until Saturday, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The kits are available for pickup during regular
curbside service hours at the Santa Maria main branch, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
To register for a kit, visit the events calendar at
cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/library. Kits are in limited supply and those interested may be placed on a waiting list.
The Santa Maria Public Library's main branch is located at
421 S. McClelland St. and is open only for curbside pickup of materials reserved through the Black Gold system.
For more information, call the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994.
Erik Guzman picked up a succulent plant at the Santa Maria Public Library's succulent exchange on Saturday.
Jessica Weldon looks over some plants during Saturday's succulent exchange at the Santa Maria Public Library.
A Jade leaf is ready for planting. It was one of the hundreds of succulent plants available Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Library's succulent exchange.
Various succulent plants were available during Saturday's succulent exchange at the Santa Maria Public Library.
People look over the selection of cuttings that were available for free at Saturday's succulent exchange at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The Santa Maria Public Library held one of its regular succulent exchanges Saturday morning in Lavagnino Plaza. From left, Yvonne Emerson, Doug Brown, Ardis Brown, Dave Holland and Joanne Britton discuss the various succulents available.
A jade plant was on display Saturday at the succulent exchange in the Santa Maria Public Library's Lavagnino Plaza. The jade was one of many plants and clippings available during the event.
David Sanchez, left, shows Jan Jones, center, one of many succulents available at the Santa Maria Public Library's succulent exchange on Saturday at Lavagnino Plaza. At right is the Library's Joanna Britton.
Santa Maria Library employees prepared this succulent planter for display at the succulent exchange held at the library Saturday.
Two young gardners pick up some succulents as landscaper Dave Holland assists Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Library's succulent exchange.
An Aloe plant was one of many varieties of succulent plants available at the Santa Maria Public Library's succulent exchange.
Nora Leppo looks over the many succlent plants available at the Santa Maria Public Library's succulent exchange on Saturday.
