Fall gardening kits offered through Saturday at Santa Maria Public Library

Fall gardening kit complete with pots, seeds, plant markers and soil are available for pickup at the Santa Maria Public Library from now until Saturday, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The kits are available for pickup during regular curbside service hours at the Santa Maria main branch, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

To register for a kit, visit the events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/library. Kits are in limited supply and those interested may be placed on a waiting list.

The Santa Maria Public Library's main branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St. and is open only for curbside pickup of materials reserved through the Black Gold system.

For more information, call the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994.

