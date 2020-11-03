Fall gardening kits available at Santa Maria Public Library next week

The city of Santa Maria is continuing its Fall Gardening Program with a second round of gardening kits available for pickup at the Santa Maria Main Library next week, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

Each kit contains six peat pots, three packages of seeds, soil and plant markers, van de Kamp said.

The kits will be available for pickup Nov. 9 through Nov. 14, with registration for kits beginning Friday, Nov. 6.

Registered residents can retrieve their kits during the library’s curbside pickup hours from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

To register for a kit, visit the library events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call the Public Library at 805-925-0994.

The Public Library Main Branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.

For more information, contact the Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

