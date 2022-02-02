A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off right on time Wednesday afternoon from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying a National Reconnaissance Office satellite into orbit from Space Launch Complex-4.
Team Vandenberg had targeted the liftoff for 12:18 p.m., and the rocket cleared the tower at approximately 12:27 p.m. for the mission dubbed NROL-87 to place what the National Reconnaissance Office called a “national security” satellite into polar orbit.
Moments later, the rocket’s glowing contrail appeared in the clear blue sky over the base, with the window-rattling low rumble not reaching Guadalupe and Santa Maria until several minutes later.
About 10 minutes later, a mild sonic boom washed over that area as the Falcon 9’s first stage again broke the sound barrier on its way down to a picture-perfect landing back at SLC-4.
The launch was the first National Reconnaissance Office mission using a SpaceX two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from the Western Range, a Space Launch Delta 30 spokesman said.
Space Launch Delta 30 maintains and operates the Western Range, providing services, facilities and range safety control for Department of Defense, civil and commercial launches.
The National Reconnaissance Office designs, builds, launches and operates reconnaissance satellites and provides satellite intelligence to several other government agencies, including the National Security Agency, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Defense Intelligence Agency.
The launch was one of three awarded to SpaceX in 2019 for a total cost of $297 million.
“The Western Range has a storied history of success alongside the National Reconnaissance Office,” said Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and the launch decision commander for the mission.
“I’m proud of the team’s dedication and focus in conducting safe launch and range operations to ensure this vital national security program succeeded,” Long said. “We are proud to achieve another first together with the NRO and SpaceX, and demonstrate once again how our strong and lasting partnerships lead to mission success.”
Vandenberg’s next Falcon 9 launch, carrying an SUV-sized Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite, is scheduled for sometime in November, according to the base launch schedule as of Jan. 29.
The SWOT program, a joint project of NASA, the French Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, is the first global survey of Earth’s surface water, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.
Thursday’s launch also marked the first Falcon 9 first-stage landing back on Vandenberg Space Force Base’s SLC-4 pad since the Sentinel-6 launch and landing on Nov. 21, 2020, the Delta 30 spokesman said.
The Falcon 9 first-stage booster landing was the fourth at Vandenberg and the 105th overall for SpaceX.