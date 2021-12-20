SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket booster successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:41 a.m. Saturday, rattling windows in nearby homes and causing some sleeping residents to clamber outside to witness the atmospheric light show.
Fifty-two Starlink internet satellites were sent up from Launch Complex-4 located on south base to join an existing constellation of Starlink satellites positioned at low-Earth orbit in an effort to improve SpaceX's network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world, according to the company.
The Starlink 4-4 mission, originally slated to launch Friday morning, had been postponed and rescheduled twice ahead of Saturday's launch.
The Falcon 9 first stage booster has launched a total of eight Starlink missions, the Dragon’s first crew demonstration mission, the RADARSAT Constellation Mission and SXM-7.