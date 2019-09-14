A highly polished, jet-black, all-steel, four cylinder 1932 Ford Roadster, owned by Ed Lambert of Wildomar, was on display — and for sale — Saturday at the 17th annual All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet in Old Town Orcutt.
New Orcutt resident Frank Ruiz looks at an old Ford dump truck at the 17th annual All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet held Saturday in Old Town Orcutt.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
A long line of Model A's are displayed Saturday by the Santa Maria Model A Ford Club at the 17th annual All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet in Old Town Orcutt.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
A 1957 Mercury convertible, owned by Jack Garvin of Santa Maria, slipped into the 17th annual All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet held Saturday in Old Town Orcutt.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
A bright orange 1929 Ford Roadster Pickup, owned by Joe Cardoza of Nipomo, was on display Saturday at the 17th annual All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet in Old Town Orcutt.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
A highly polished, jet-black, all-steel, four cylinder 1932 Ford Roadster, owned by Ed Lambert of Wildomar, was on display — and for sale — Saturday at the 17th annual All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet in Old Town Orcutt.
Lovers of the blue oval found plenty to drool at Saturday when the Santa Maria Model A Ford Club brought its All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet back to Orcutt Union Plaza for the 17th year.
There were no bow ties or Mopars allowed at the show, although at least one Mercury — still, a Ford Motor Co. product — snuck in to the scores of vehicles that lined the square and adjacent streets of Old Town Orcutt.
Everything from a AAA tow truck to a dump truck and even a World War II era Jeep GPW made by Ford were among the wide variety of vehicles on display.
As expected, a lot of Model A’s and Mustangs made their appearance, but a surprising number of Model T’s were also present at the show that raises funds for scholarships given to students enrolled in the Hancock College industrial technology program.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy