Antonio Peña, a three-year veteran of the Santa Maria Police Department, was identified Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office as the officer who fatally shot an armed man during a physical altercation at an Orcutt market in March.
Additionally, the sheriff's office released video that shows Peña, who was off-duty, respond to the incident, verbally identify himself as an officer, and order 19-year-old Manuel Reyes Rios to stop shooting at two men and surrender.
The sheriff's office said Rios, of Santa Maria, did not comply with Peña’s commands, raised his firearm and began shooting again at the other group involved in the altercation and towards the Thai Hut restaurant. The sheriff's office said Rios' shooting "resulted in injury to one of the patrons from flying debris."
Peña then fatally shot Rios during the March 25 incident at Melody Market.
The extended video surveillance footage released by the sheriff's office came from exterior cameras at the market on Foster Road.
In the video, Rios, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, is seated in the rear driver's side seat of a gray Hyundai compact sedan that parks next to a white Chevrolet sedan that arrived a few minutes earlier.
Peña then arrives in his personal vehicle, a Toyota truck, with his family while Rios and two other men enter the market. A fourth vehicle, a white Chevrolet SUV with a woman and her two children, also arrived at the market. Peña then enters the store, followed by the woman who arrived in the SUV.
Peña left the store and walked toward his personal vehicle as two men from the Chevrolet sedan engaged in a physical altercation with Rios and another man in the parking lot. The driver of the gray Hyundai that had backed out of its parking spot, is seen driving forward and hitting the two men who were engaged in the altercation with Rios and the other man.
Rios then brandished a handgun and began firing at the men who were struck from behind by the Hyundai. Rios ran around to the driver's side of Peña's truck and appeared headed toward the Hyundai sedan that was stopped on Foster Road, facing west, in an attempt to flee when he was struck by gunfire from behind.
Due to the angles of the surveillance footage and poor lighting in the parking lot, it's not clear whether Rios fired his gun in the moments before he was shot and killed.
After shooting, Peña appears to put his badge around his neck and call emergency services on his cell phone. He also ushered the uninvolved bystanders into the market and sheltered them inside until deputies arrived.
Rios was pronounced dead at the scene with an unserialized gun in his possession, the sheriff's office said. The remainder of the subjects who were involved in the altercation, including a man who was shot by Rios, fled the scene prior to sheriff's deputies arriving. The video ends when deputies arrive on scene.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the sheriff's office said, and detectives are encouraging anyone with additional information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division by calling (805) 681-4150.