Extended closures, position cuts proposed in 2020-22 Santa Maria budget

Facing a $4.36 million budget gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Maria city officials are proposing budget cuts that include keeping the public library closed through September and eliminating more than 30 positions across various departments.

The proposed 2020-22 budget, which will be finalized and adopted during a public hearing at the City Council's June 18 meeting, takes into account an estimated $10.8 million loss in General Fund monies over the next two fiscal years, along with other losses.

"This is our best estimate as we prepared this document. Also unknown is what, if any, state or federal aid package will be provided for Santa Maria, as well as the timing of any relief. For the city, this situation is sounding alarm bells," City Manager Jason Stilwell said in a budget letter.

As part of the 347-page proposal, the Santa Maria Public Library would remain closed through September, and the majority of the library's employees would be furloughed during that time period.

The positions include 10 full-time, eight part-time, and 30 limited-service positions, with limited service defined as positions working under 1,000 hours per fiscal year.