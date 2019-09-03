The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host ExpoFest 2019 on Thursday in an effort to connect various industries within the local business community.
The free festival, held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, will feature booths from over 60 local businesses.
The 3 to 4 p.m. hour is reserved for business-to-business networking. The event is open to the public from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and free to attend with a business card or $2 without.
Chamber CEO Glenn Morris said the event is an opportunity for the local community to connect with the region's businesses.
“Attendees of our annual business expo get the opportunity to learn about businesses, products and services they may not have realized we have here locally and make valuable connections with local businesses,” Morris said in a news release.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at 805-925-2403.