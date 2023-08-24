Windows were boarded up and notices were tacked to door frames identifying some homes as uninhabitable Thursday morning near the site of an explosion  that destroyed a Santa Maria home and injured four people.

The explosion Wednesday afternoon, which damaged 24 residences including the one that was destroyed at 1219 Jackie Ln., was accidental, and caused by an open natural gas outlet in the kitchen, officials said Thursday.

There were multiple sources of ignition identified capable of igniting the natural gas, according to the City Fire Marshal.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
1
2
0

Tags

Recommended for you