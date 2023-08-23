An explosion Wednesday afternoon, reportedly gas-related, leveled a house at 1219 Jackie Ln. in Santa Maria, prompted evacuation of the area, blew out windows in 10 adjacent houses, and injured at least four people.

Four patients were transported for medical care. One was a female extricated from the home that exploded, one was a female extricated from an adjacent home, and two others were behind the home that exploded, according to Santa Maria Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp.

The extent of their injuries, or whether there are any fatalities as a result of the explosion, was not available Wednesday.

