Experts give insights into cannabis economics at annual forum in Solvang

He said taxation is currently based on cannabis operators self-reporting, but the county has issued a request for proposals for a consultant to do a tax audit of the industry.

Melekian said his biggest challenge will be to integrate the business license and land use permit processes.

McPherson, recognized as one of the state’s leading experts on cannabis, provides technical support to a number of local agencies and has represented 48 of the state’s 58 counties in cannabis issues and drafted 64 of 78 cannabis tax measures that have been on the ballots.

He said retail supply and consumer demand is the big driver of the industry, but the problem is the state doesn’t have enough retail outlets to sustain the state’s production of 13.5 million pounds.

California needs 1,200 to 1,500 retail outlets to meet demand yet has less than 600, he said, and Santa Barbara County has far too few.

The glut of production has led to a deep slide in prices, from what was $3,000 a pound to $600 a pound, and eventually there will be will a crash similar to those of the dot.com and housing industries of the last decade that, in turn, will hit the county’s revenues.

