Experts give insights into cannabis economics at annual forum in Solvang

Experts in government regulation, compliance, taxation, property acquisition and banking gave insights into the complicated and sometimes unseen issues that swirl around the fledgling Santa Barbara County cannabis industry Thursday at the UCSB Economic Forecast Project’s 2020 North County Winter Forum.
The annual program hosted by Economic Forecast Project Executive Director Peter Rupert at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang this time included Bernard Melekian, assistant county executive officer, and David McPherson, compliance director with HDL Companies.
Also on the program were Laurel Sykes, chief compliance and risk officer for American Riviera Bank, and Jon Ohlgren, senior vice president of Radius Ranch, Vineyard & Agricultural Properties.
Melekian, who assumed oversight of the county’s cannabis regulatory program from Dennis Bozanich, outlined the current status of cannabis ordinances, both local and state, and some of his goals.
He noted the county has a cultivation cap of 1,575 acres, and has 1,164 acres of active cultivation licenses, but there are applications for licenses totaling 2,406 acres in the pipeline.
“One of my goals, having taken over, is to slow this down — I was going to say ‘weed out’ but … ,” he added, drawing laughter from the crowd of about 75 people. “I know one of the applicants won’t qualify.”
He said taxation is currently based on cannabis operators self-reporting, but the county has issued a request for proposals for a consultant to do a tax audit of the industry.
Melekian said his biggest challenge will be to integrate the business license and land use permit processes.
McPherson, recognized as one of the state’s leading experts on cannabis, provides technical support to a number of local agencies and has represented 48 of the state’s 58 counties in cannabis issues and drafted 64 of 78 cannabis tax measures that have been on the ballots.
He said retail supply and consumer demand is the big driver of the industry, but the problem is the state doesn’t have enough retail outlets to sustain the state’s production of 13.5 million pounds.
California needs 1,200 to 1,500 retail outlets to meet demand yet has less than 600, he said, and Santa Barbara County has far too few.
The glut of production has led to a deep slide in prices, from what was $3,000 a pound to $600 a pound, and eventually there will be will a crash similar to those of the dot.com and housing industries of the last decade that, in turn, will hit the county’s revenues.
“We don’t have enough retail in the county for the consumer,” McPherson said. “When [county officials] get the tax return showing ‘zero,’ they’re going to start saying ‘what’s going on?’”
Ohlgren, an expert in the valuation, sale and purchase of agriculturally zoned property in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, noted how land prices have risen as a result of demand but regulatory uncertainties have chilled investors.
He said properties listed prior to the application for permits and licenses were receiving full-price offers; now with fully operating businesses, land values based on financials have pushed values to two or three times as much.
He said challenges for investors are finding sources for money, government continually revisiting ordinances and developing a fact-based attitude rather than a fear-based opposition.
The timelines for obtaining permits and licenses have led to long escrows.
“It would be helpful for the industry to see a stabilized ordinance,” Ohlgren said.
Sykes, who has specialized in compliance and risk management for 22 of her 28 years in banking, said there are many barriers to financial institutions handling cannabis money, but one major hurdle is the extreme amount of time and effort required to handle such accounts.
“The Safe Banking Act is not going to smooth things out,” she said.
Bankers are responsible for knowing what their clients are doing, she said, citing as an example hemp, which is legal now under federal law but must have a THC content of 0.3% or less or else must be classified as marijuana, which is still illegal.
“How am I, as a banker, supposed to test this crop?” she said, pointing out 88% of hemp crops exceed the 0.3% threshold. “They’re supposed to destroy [the crop], but they’re not going to destroy it. It’s going to go to the black market.
She added, “A lot of businesses are not illegal, they just take a ton of work. [The business owner] might be paying $1,500 a month for an account.”
And if a business goes belly up, the money leaves the bank and it can’t make loans, nor will it receive repayment of financing it provided for that business.
The fact that cannabis business is generally an all-cash business also creates problems, with risk for the owners as well as the tellers handling large amounts of cash.
“There is huge cash,” she said. “People are burying it in their backyards until it’s legal. But even when it’s legal, what do they do with all this legacy cash? They still have to account for it.”