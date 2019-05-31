The Santa Maria Cemetery District is weighing proposals to contract out some of the landscape work on the cemetery grounds, sparking a dispute with the union that represents the four longtime grounds workers.
The cemetery district operates the Santa Maria Cemetery and serves people throughout northern Santa Barbara County by providing burials and interring cremated remains. It is governed by a five-person board of trustees that are appointed by the county Board of Supervisors.
In addition to the union grounds workers, the cemetery is tended by one non-union manager and three J.D. Humann contract laborers, who are tasked with basic landscaping, like trimming hedges.
In March, J.D. Humann proposed an expansion of their contract with the cemetery. The contract now covers basic landscaping, but would add an additional worker and include the entirety of landscape operations for half of the cemetery.
That same month, the board voted unanimously to accept the expanded contract on the condition that a plan for implementation be developed — a move that led to fierce opposition from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 620, which represents the four grounds employees.
Since accepting J.D. Humann’s proposal, which was supposed to take effect June 1, other companies have expressed interest, delaying the process, said Karen O’Neil, who serves as counsel for the district.
The other proposals will be discussed by the board of trustees next month, O'Neil said.
Robert MacLeod, of SEIU Local 620, said he and the four grounds workers were dismayed by the board’s decision to explore a broader contract rather than hire additional qualified employees.
MacLeod added he was also concerned about the board considering business proposals outside of a formal "request for proposal" process that laid out which specific services were required and gave public notice to potential bidders.
He said the union agreed in September 2018 to concessions to save the four employees' jobs in the face of a more expansive proposal that would have outsourced virtually all of the cemetery’s operations, including burials and landscaping.
“We wanted so bad to save these guys' jobs, we went ahead and agreed to this,” he said. “We think we got a five-year contract, we’ve protected these guys, they’re going to be OK at least that long.”
The expectation, MacLeod said, was that there would be an effort to hire more employees after approving the five-year contract. He noted that the district was not struggling financially.
As of June 2018, the district had more than $4 million in cash and investments, according to its most recent audit.
The district has not publicly posted any positions for cemetery workers but, O’Neil said, the board has a fiduciary obligation to explore ways to reduce costs, if possible.
O’Neil said she was disappointed to see that the discussion had become contentious with the union, saying that the plan would not result in any job or benefit losses to current employees.
Cemetery employee Enrique Bautista, who has worked at the cemetery for nine years, said he felt that to accept the broader J.D. Humann contract was one step towards moving to a labor force made entirely of contract workers at the expense of the longtime employees.
Luke Branquinho is having a happy homecoming.
"If they're so eager to get this proposal that they wanted to adopt it by June, what’s going to happen after these five years are up?” he asked.
Bautista said employees gathered more than 100 signatures from those with loved ones at the cemetery who had concerns about the quality of the work performed by contract workers.
The board will discuss different proposals to contract out landscaping work during its June 10 meeting.