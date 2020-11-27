Expanded COVID-19 testing in Santa Maria extends to third week

Expanded COVID-19 testing at 2115 Centerpointe Parkway in Santa Maria will return for a third week with new appointments available from Dec. 2 to 4, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The free tests are available each day from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Online registration for an appointment is required the day before, with no walk-ins available.

The testing site is located next to the Santa Maria Health Care Center.

According to Santa Barbara County Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, the department is considering offering even more appointments at the expanded site based on the community response, which has been strong so far.

"The testing team has been running a trial to open up the site a bit more to see what sort of response they receive. So far the response has been overwhelming, even with the very limited publicity," Ruiz said.

To make an appointment for a next-day test, visit the county Public Health Department testing page at publichealthsbc.org/testing and select the scheduling option.

Registration for next-day appointments ends at 5 p.m., or when all appointment slots for the day are filled. The daily capacity at the site is 72 tests, Ruiz said.

Free COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at state-run OptumServe sites in Santa Maria, Buellton and Goleta. To make an appointment at one of these sites, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.

