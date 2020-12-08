Expanded COVID-19 testing extends to fourth week in Santa Maria

Expanded COVID-19 testing at 2115 Centerpointe Parkway in Santa Maria is back for a fourth week, with new appointments available Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The free tests are available each day from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Online registration for an appointment is required the day before, with no walk-ins available.

The testing site is located next to the Santa Maria Health Care Center.

To make an appointment for a next-day test, visit the county Public Health Department testing page at publichealthsbc.org/testing and select the scheduling option.

Registration for next-day appointments ends at 5 p.m., or when all appointment slots for the day are filled. The daily capacity at the site is 72 tests, Santa Barbara County Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said last week.

Free COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at state-run OptumServe sites in Santa Maria, Buellton and Goleta. To make an appointment at one of these sites, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.