The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a heat warning for the county starting Monday at 10 a.m. and continuing through 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The warning comes in response to a forecast for excessive heat in the area during the same time period by the National Weather Service

The Public Health Department is urging residents to take the necessary safety measures to avoid heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Community members are strongly encouraged to take the following precautions whenever temperatures are on the rise:

