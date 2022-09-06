Northern Santa Barbara County was broiler-hot over the long Labor Day Weekend, with Santa Ynez the hotspot after reaching 108 degrees for three consecutive days, followed by another day at 104, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
Temperatures peaked at 94 in Santa Maria and 91 in Lompoc, both on Sunday, while New Cuyama reached 105 on Monday.
Although forecasters expected temperatures to begin a downward slide Wednesday, the National Weather Service on Tuesday said the heat wave will continue through Friday, with the excessive heat warning extended to 8 p.m. Thursday for most areas and into Friday evening for Santa Ynez.
The extreme heat also means the danger of wildfire will be high, at least through Friday, the National Weather Service said.
But high temperatures are expected to finally break by the weekend.
“A prolonged period of very hot conditions with minimal coastal clouds is expected through much of this week, as high pressure aloft remains anchored over the West,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
“Triple-digit heat will be common for many valley and mountain locations, with a very high risk of heat illness.”
Temperatures in the inland valleys and mountains could range from 100 to 110 degrees, while coastal areas will likely be in the 85 to 95 range, the extreme heat warning said.
The hot weather has not only made it difficult for residents to stay cool, it has also strained the state’s electrical grid, prompting the California Independent System Operator to warn the state’s utilities to prepare for rolling blackouts.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. asked customers to conserve power during the peak demand period of 4 to 10 p.m. to help avoid the need for rolling blackouts.
But if a blackout should hit, it would not be expected to last beyond two hours, a PG&E spokeswoman said.
Forecasters are calling for this week’s hottest day in most places to be Friday, with Santa Maria expected to hit 90 degrees, Lompoc to reach 87 degrees and Santa Ynez to top out at 102.
Temperatures will then fall deeper into the 80s and even into the high 70s in Santa Maria and Lompoc by next Monday.
But Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day in New Cuyama, which is forecast to reach 102 degrees, then remain at 99 Thursday and Friday, fall to 92 Saturday, then drop into the high 80s Sunday and Monday.
But as the week’s high temperatures fall, they may be replaced over the weekend by lightning, thunder and rain in some mountain and desert areas.
“The end of the heat wave is in sight,” the National Weather Service forecaster said. “It is ending in an atypical fashion for Southwest California, as a rapidly weakening tropical cyclone Kay will drift into the waters well southwest of San Diego by this weekend.
“However, copious amounts of moisture with precipitable waters nearing 2 inches is expected to push into the region by Saturday.”
Most of that rain is expected to stay in the eastern portions of Southern California.
If Santa Barbara County does see any rain, it could take some of the edge off the drought that has plagued the area for more than 10 years, but it wouldn’t end it by any means.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows eastern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties under extreme drought conditions, with the western portions in severe drought and a few spots along the eastern San Luis Obispo County border under exceptional drought, the highest level of drought conditions.
When the water year ended Aug. 31, Santa Barbara County as a whole had received just 64% of “normal,” or average, annual rainfall, according to the County Public Works Department.
Among 10 North County locations monitored by the department, the one that came closest to receiving its average precipitation was San Marcos Pass, where the 26.77 inches of rain that fell represented 80% of its annual average.
The lowest was Sisquoc, where 7.47 inches of rain equaled just 50% of that area’s annual average.
The rest of the North County locations ranged from 56% in Buellton to 69% in Lompoc.
Meanwhile, with no rain since late March, when a mild storm brought barely 1.5 inches to the county, reservoir levels have continued to fall.
Gibraltar Reservoir, which serves the city of Santa Barbara and feeds into Cachuma Lake when water is plentiful, was holding 1,228 acre-feet of water, or 26.2% of its capacity, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Cachuma Lake, which also holds state water for the South Coast and releases water downstream to replenish aquifers and support wildlife, was holding 69,148 acre-feet, or 35.8% of its capacity.
Twitchell Reservoir, which serves mainly to recharge the Santa Maria Valley Groundwater Basin, is virtually dry.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or enough to meet the average yearly water needs of about six people in most urban settings.