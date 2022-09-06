Northern Santa Barbara County was broiler-hot over the long Labor Day Weekend, with Santa Ynez the hotspot after reaching 108 degrees for three consecutive days, followed by another day at 104, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

Temperatures peaked at 94 in Santa Maria and 91 in Lompoc, both on Sunday, while New Cuyama reached 105 on Monday.

Although forecasters expected temperatures to begin a downward slide Wednesday, the National Weather Service on Tuesday said the heat wave will continue through Friday, with the excessive heat warning extended to 8 p.m. Thursday for most areas and into Friday evening for Santa Ynez.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0