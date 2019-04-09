Cabrillo High School senior Zack Porter can still recall the pain he felt two years ago when he watched one of his best friends go through one of the worst scenarios imaginable.
“I saw him get zipped up in a body bag and loaded into an ambulance and taken away,” Porter said. “So that hit me a little bit.”
Although the scene was staged as part of the "Every 15 Minutes" program and his friend was only pretending to have died, Porter said the message hit home: Drunken driving can have deadly consequences.
On Tuesday, Porter joined with 30 of his classmates as participants in this year’s "Every 15 Minutes" program at Cabrillo High School, where a mock vehicle crash was staged at an on-campus recreation field and several real first responders — including personnel in a California Highway Patrol rescue helicopter — arrived on scene to put the students through an approximation of how DUI collisions are handled.
As part of the exercise, which played out in front of a set of bleachers filled with Cabrillo underclassmen, a student actor was arrested and taken to jail on suspicion of DUI, some student actors were reported injured, including the student who was airlifted for treatment, and others were reported dead at the scene.
The situation was meant to be dramatic and evoke emotional responses, CHP spokesman Kevin McCool acknowledged.
“Giving a notification, whether it’s fake or real, if you’re a member of the emergency services, if you’re a family member or friend of any one of those people involved in the program, you’re going to be affected because it can happen, and it can happen to anybody,” he said. “And that’s what we’re trying to stop.”
"Every 15 Minutes" was developed to prevent teenage drinking and driving. The program is offered at schools around North America and alternates in the Lompoc Valley each year between Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools.
The two-day program continued Tuesday after the crash scene with students from the crash involved in exercises with their family members at the jail and medical facilities. The participating students were scheduled to take part in a retreat Tuesday night in Santa Maria, where they were set to discuss the impacts of the program. The event was scheduled to wrap up Wednesday with an assembly at the school that is set to include speakers and comments from the student participants and their family members.
McCool credited Dave Baker, a Lompoc native and Carpinteria fire captain, with coordinating and leading the team of volunteers for the event. Among the participating agencies, along with CHP, was the Lompoc Police Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the County Fire Department and personnel from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Planning began last year, McCool said.
One of the changes this year from previous editions was the addition of a fog machine at the crash site to make it seem as though smoke was billowing from the vehicles.
“As the years go on, we constantly make updates and changes to this as we learn from previous [events],” McCool said.
Porter was among the couple dozen “living dead” students who were pulled out of class by a costumed Grim Reaper one by one Tuesday morning every 15 minutes. The time interval was meant to represent the 1990s-era statistic that reported an average of one DUI-related death every 15 minutes and from which the program got its name.
Porter said he was inspired to participate after experiencing the program as a spectator two years ago and speaking to some of his schoolmates who were more involved.
“I talked to some of my friends that were in it that have graduated and they all said it was a really good learning experience and it touches a lot of people,” he said. “I wanted to make an impact on other people’s lives and take people who might think about drunk driving and hopefully give them something to think about and stop them.”