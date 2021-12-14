An evacuation order remains in effect for the area in and around the Alisal fire burn scar due to a potential for flash flooding and mud and debris flows.
The order includes the areas west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo and down to the ocean as part of a local emergency proclamation issued by Santa Barbara County.
The order will remain in effect through Tuesday.
Evacuation assistance for people and animals is available as follows:
An evacuation center is open at Santa Barbara City College's Wake campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara. For more information, contact the American Red Cross at 805-901-0845.
An after-hours Animal Services hotline also is available. Contact 805-681-4332, or call the sheriff’s nonemergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724 and ask to speak with on-call Animal Control cfficer.
For incident information and preparedness tips, go to www.ReadySBC.org.