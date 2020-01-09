Eugene Stevens, former Lompoc mayor and Mural Society founder, dies at 91

Stevens went on to earn an associate of arts degree from Hancock College, and later a bachelor’s degree from the University of Omaha before separating from the Air Force in 1962 as a master sergeant.

From there, he began a new career as an editor and columnist with the Lompoc Record through 1968.

In 1969, he returned to Hancock College, this time as director of public relations and later director of community services. In those roles, he helped bring several prominent speakers and musical acts to the Santa Maria campus, and he also helped bring courses to Lompoc, which paved the way for the establishment of the Lompoc Valley campus in 1998.

Stevens was recognized as one of Hancock College’s distinguished alumni in 1995.

It was in Lompoc, though, that Stevens would leave his biggest mark.

He successfully ran for a Lompoc City Council seat in 1970 and would go on to serve on the governing body for 15 years. During those years the City Council selected a mayor from among the council members and Stevens was appointed to three terms: the first from 1973 to 1975, then from 1976 to 1977, and finally from 1980 to 1981.