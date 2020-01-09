Eugene Stevens, former Lompoc mayor and Mural Society founder, dies at 91

Eugene Stevens, a former Lompoc councilman and three-term mayor who played a key role in the creation of Lompoc's downtown mural scene, died this month on his 91st birthday.
Stevens, who was born in North Carolina, lived in Lompoc for more than 50 years and had such a profound impact on the community that he was named the Lompoc Valley's Man of the Century by the Chamber of Commerce in 2000. Stevens and Judy, his wife of 40 years, moved in 2012 to Banning to be closer to family as Eugene's health worsened. It was in that Riverside County community that he died Jan. 5 from what his family described as dementia.
On Thursday, Judy Stevens remembered her late husband as a "kind and caring man" who "always saw the good and potential in people."
"He was dedicated to keeping Lompoc a wonderful place to live and raise families," she said. "His energy and enthusiasm inspired me and many others to join him in accomplishing many projects in Lompoc."
Those projects include the city's Recognition Grove that honors late community members with plaques and trees planted in their honor, as well as the Lompoc Mural Society, which Stevens founded. The Mural Society installed many of the downtown murals that continue to draw tourists to Lompoc while also illustrating the city's history.
"He was like a beautiful comet and many of us were happily caught up in his adventurous journey," Judy said.
Although Stevens hadn’t lived in Lompoc for nearly a decade, his death was felt by at least some of those in the community who knew him.
Bob Lingl, who served two terms as Lompoc mayor from 2014 to 2018, personally knew Stevens and described his late friend as a “gentleman” who “never had a negative word to say about anyone.”
“To many, Gene was known as 'Mr. Lompoc,'” Lingl said. “Yes, he was on the City Council and served as mayor, but Gene was much more than that. He volunteered countless hours in the community. … Gene will be sadly missed.”
Although current Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne only briefly met Stevens once, she said his impact on the city is undeniable.
"He literally changed our landscape by introducing the mural concept to our community," she said. "That is an amazing legacy to have left behind. I'm thrilled with all he did for our community and for bringing such a visually beautiful aspect to our community that people who live here and who visit here rave about."
Stevens first arrived in Lompoc in 1958 when, while serving in the Air Force, he was stationed at Cooke Air Force Base, which later became Vandenberg Air Force Base. While enlisted, Stevens worked in the base's public affairs office and was co-editor of the Missllier, the first base newspaper, which was published by the Lompoc Record.
Stevens went on to earn an associate of arts degree from Hancock College, and later a bachelor’s degree from the University of Omaha before separating from the Air Force in 1962 as a master sergeant.
From there, he began a new career as an editor and columnist with the Lompoc Record through 1968.
In 1969, he returned to Hancock College, this time as director of public relations and later director of community services. In those roles, he helped bring several prominent speakers and musical acts to the Santa Maria campus, and he also helped bring courses to Lompoc, which paved the way for the establishment of the Lompoc Valley campus in 1998.
Stevens was recognized as one of Hancock College’s distinguished alumni in 1995.
It was in Lompoc, though, that Stevens would leave his biggest mark.
He successfully ran for a Lompoc City Council seat in 1970 and would go on to serve on the governing body for 15 years. During those years the City Council selected a mayor from among the council members and Stevens was appointed to three terms: the first from 1973 to 1975, then from 1976 to 1977, and finally from 1980 to 1981.
He was selected as the Lompoc Chamber’s Man of the Year in 1973 and helped usher in many programs both during and after his time on the City Council. Perhaps most notably, in 1988 he established the Lompoc Mural Society, which continues to oversee the city’s famed public art pieces.
Like beautiful flowers blossoming along a vine, The Murals of Lompoc surprise and delight residents and visitors alike as they stroll the down…
Stevens' impact on the Lompoc art scene prompted friend Lee Sulis to start a campaign in 2016 to push to have the city's so-called “Art Alley” renamed in Stevens’ honor. Although that effort has not succeeded, a depiction of Stevens is prominently featured on one of the alley’s murals.
“This guy deserves so much credit, it’s frightening,” Sulis said of Stevens in 2016. “I can’t look around town and not put a finger on Gene Stevens’ name. And it starts from the cobblestone streets [near Art Alley]. Gene Stevens came up with the ideas.”
Bob Hatch, a former director of the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce, described Stevens as a personal mentor. He said that Stevens' "fingerprints and footprints are certainly all over Lompoc, particularly when it comes to the arts."
Hatch recalled Stevens' regular gatherings with the movers and shakers of Lompoc — among Stevens' friends and frequent guests were several former Lompoc mayors and business leaders — and how he helped so many get up to speed on Lompoc affairs.
Hatch said one of Stevens' favorite sayings describes him well: "It's remarkable how much work you can get done if you don't worry about who's going to get the credit."
"That is Gene," Hatch said. "He was a humble man. He shied away from any kind of accolades; he would say that's just part of being a good citizen. ... You could search the world over and you'd never find a man like Gene Stevens."
Stevens is survived by Judy, son Scott Stevens, daughter-in-law Lisa Palmieri Stevens, granddaughter Cathryn Stevens, younger brother Ray Stevens, and sister-in-law Donna Stevens.
He was slated to be cremated and inurned at Riverside National Cemetery during a private family service. A memorial will be held in Lompoc at a future date to be determined, according to his family.
“He was a happy man, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and a dedicated supporter of the community of Lompoc,” read a portion of a statement prepared by the Stevens family. “In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Lompoc Mural Society or charity of your choice. Or Gene would be happy for you to perform a random act of kindness as a tribute.”
Lompoc's murals 01.jpg
Lompoc's murals 02.jpg
Lompoc's murals 03.jpg
Lompoc's murals 04.jpg
Lompoc's murals 07.jpg
Lompoc's murals 12.jpg
Lompoc's murals 13.jpg
Lompoc's murals 14.jpg
Lompoc's murals 15.jpg
Lompoc's murals 16.jpg
Lompoc's murals 17.jpg
Lompoc's murals 18.jpg
Lompoc's murals 19.jpg
Lompoc's murals 21.jpg
Lompoc's murals 22.jpg
Lompoc's murals 23.jpg
Lompoc's murals 24.jpg
Lompoc's murals 25.jpg
Lompoc's murals 26.jpg
Lompoc's murals 27.jpg
Lompoc's murals 28.JPG
Lompoc's murals 29.jpg
Lompoc's murals 30.jpg
Lompoc's murals 31.jpg
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.