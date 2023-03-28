Longtime museum curator and community leader Esther Jacobsen Bates has announced her retirement as executive director of the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art in Solvang after nearly 20 years of service.

A change of leadership is expected to take place this summer after a successor is determined, the museum board said, noting that a formal search committee has been formed to seek out experienced candidates.  

"On behalf of the board of directors, we want to recognize and thank Esther for her extraordinary personal commitment and passion," said Dennis Bales, board president. "By far the longest tenured of our past directors, Esther has guided Elverhoj to new levels of accomplishment and recognition."

A Royal Trip, Part I: The Elverhoj's Esther Jacobsen Bates visits Nordic Museum
Elverhoj Museum Executive Director Esther Jacobsen Bates thumbs through her collection of pictures, recounting her time at the royal unveiling of the Nordic Museum in Seattle, Washington in 2018.

