Actor Erik Estrada may be known to steal the show, but the star is quick to hand out recognition to some "co-stars" that are visiting for this weekend's West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show.
Estrada says his “good buddy” John D’Agostino is one of the “top car gurus in the the industry and in the customs world” and he will be right next to Estrada at the show for the weekend.
Estrada says this is his first time in Santa Maria and it’s a pleasure to be on the Central Coast. He believes this weekend will be great because the city has a “large Latin community” so he looks forward to meeting fans that recognize him from the soap opera "Dos Mujeres, un Camino."
“It's gonna be a wonderful weekend here for the show. I’m glad to be here, I hope the people roll out, say hello or ‘Hola, Johnny’,” said Estrada, a nod to his character on the soap opera. “They can call me Johnny, they don’t have to call me Ponch. They can call me Johnny from the novella.”
Estrada, of course, also starred as officer Francis "Ponch" Poncherello in the 1970s hit show CHiPs.
Estrada originally had no plans to be an actor growing up, but says he got bit by the acting bug at 17 because he was “chasing a beautiful girl” during his senior year in high school.
“I was going to be a New York cop, that was my goal from four years old,” said Estrada. “Then I got bit by the acting bug, getting into drama club so I can meet a girl, right? Look, as luck would have it, I get to play a cop and I am known for it.”
When asked if he had any advice for young actors, Estrada shared how the power of reading and observing others can strengthen an actor's mind.
“If you're a young boy or young girl and you want to get into acting, read the newspaper — an article a week,” said Estrada. “Just read it and try to get the understanding of what you're reading.”
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“Also, watch people. For me I couldn't afford classes, so if you look around you can learn," said Estrada. “Watch people, how they walk, how they talk, how they act in whatever situation you see them in because you may have to reproduce that for camera at some point.”
Estrada reminds aspiring actors the more they involve themselves in a variety of activities, clubs or experiences, it allows them to be able to portray a wider range of characters.
“All people that want to be in the business take advantage of what you can,” said Estrada. “Get into work groups, workout groups, work classes, anything you can do to move forward. So when you get called upon to read something, you're at least sure you’re not going to be uptight because you've already been doing it.”
Estrda says for acting it’s important to “study it, stay with it and take acting classes.”
“You must take acting classes so it will open you up, it’s very good,” said Estrada. “Everyone should take acting classes anyways because it opens you up, not necessarily to be an actor, but it will open you up.”
Estrada is scheduled to appear on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the car show held at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Admission to the car show is $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. The gates will be open until 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Classic cars arrive at Santa Maria Inn for weekend West Coast Kustoms cruise and car show | Photos
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.