Actor Erik Estrada may be known to steal the show, but the star is quick to hand out recognition to some "co-stars" that are visiting for this weekend's West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show.

Estrada says his “good buddy” John D’Agostino is one of the “top car gurus in the the industry and in the customs world” and he will be right next to Estrada at the show for the weekend.

Estrada says this is his first time in Santa Maria and it’s a pleasure to be on the Central Coast. He believes this weekend will be great because the city has a “large Latin community” so he looks forward to meeting fans that recognize him from the soap opera "Dos Mujeres, un Camino."

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

