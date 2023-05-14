The 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show will be held in Santa Maria on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The event will feature some special attractions. Erik Estrada, a star from the 1970s TV show CHiPs, is scheduled to appear on May 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. George Barris' Batmobile is also slated to appear at the show.

Estrada is known for co-starring in a lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Frank Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello on CHiPs, a police drama television series that ran from 1977 to 1983.

