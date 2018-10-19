Four environmental groups have scheduled a community meeting Tuesday evening to generate public opposition to new oil production wells proposed for the Cat Canyon area.
The meeting set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin Foxen Elementary School, 4949 Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria, is being presented by the Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club, the Environmental Defense Center, Food & Water Watch and Safe Energy Now.
A spokeswoman for the groups said the meeting will address three proposed projects that would result in more than 760 new wells, which, if approved, would triple Santa Barbara County’s oil production.
The projects also would result in hundreds of additional oil tanker trucks on local roadways and would threaten air and water quality as well as public health, the spokeswoman said.
A panel discussion will include Katie Davis of the Sierra Club’s Los Padres Chapter, Alicia Roessler of the Environmental Defense Center, Ana Rosa Rizo-Centino of Food & Water Watch and Dr. Kevin Beckmen, a local family physician.
Rebecca August of Safe Energy Now will serve as moderator.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For more information, email jonathan.ullman@sierraclub.org.