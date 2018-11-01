An environmental-protection action against Beachside Produce LLC, which owns and operates a produce refrigeration facility in Guadalupe, has been resolved, said Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley.
Both the district attorney and Beachside Produce stipulated to the final judgment filed Oct. 9 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Dudley said.
The case stemmed from environmental violations discovered during a facility inspection by the Santa Barbara County Certified Unified Program Agency, division of County Environmental Health Services.
The district attorney’s complaint alleged Beachside Produce violated two Health and Safety Code provisions when the company took delivery of 4,775 pounds of the commercial refrigerant anhydrous ammonia.
Dudley said Beachside Produce failed to establish and implement a hazardous materials business plan that must be prepared within 30 days of a hazardous material arriving at a facility.
The plan provides first responders with basic information to prevent or mitigate damage to public health and safety and the environment from the release of the material.
In addition, Beachside failed to prepare a risk management plan, which has more detailed information, before receiving the anhydrous ammonia.
Dudley noted Beachside Produce cooperated with the agency and the District Attorney’s Office to quickly remedy the violations and come into compliance.
“Even though these were documentary violations, they have real-world impacts and affect community safety,” Dudley said. “We are grateful that Beachside Produce responded appropriately and cooperated with the authorities.”
Under the judgment, Beachside Produce will pay a total of $36,805, including $31,500 in civil penalties.
That includes $3,500 as a supplemental environmental project to the Craig Thompson Environmental Protection Prosecution Fund and $1,805 to the Certified Unified Program Agency to reimburse investigation and enforcement costs.
Beachside Produce also will be subject to an injunction making it easier to enforce compliance with the Health and Safety Code.