Entry deadline coming up for Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's virtual talent show

The deadline to enter Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department’s virtual talent show is coming up July 31.
Titled “Show Us Your Talent: We’ll Make it Shine,” the contest is designed for community members of all ages and abilities to share their talents with others through video entries.
To enter, residents should use Facebook Messenger to submit a family-friendly video one minute or less in length to the Recreation and Parks Department, a city spokesman said.
The video should showcase a special talent like singing, dancing, performing a comedy routine or even cooking, the spokesman said.
Prizes will be awarded in three age categories — 12 and younger, ages 13 to 17 and adults, 18 and older.
Recreation and Parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/smrecandparks/ has more information to guide residents in preparing an entry, which should include the entrant’s name and age category with the video.
The virtual talent show will be posted on social media to allow community members to view the winning entries, the spokesman said.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
