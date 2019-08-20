A full complement of 300 stock and modified cars, trucks and motorcycles will fill the streets of downtown Solvang this Saturday for the 15th annual Wheels ‘n Windmills Car Show that raises funds for a variety of charities.
The show is open to all makes and models of 1980 and earlier passenger and sports cars, hot rods, trucks, Motorcycles and special-interest vehicles.
Vehicles will line the asphalt around Solvang Park and beyond, including Copenhagen Drive, First Street, Second Street, Park Way and others, with many of them owned by locals and others coming from around California and other states.
Cars will begin staging at 6:30 a.m., with the show scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Show entrants will be competing for a truckload of awards in a number of categories, including all makes of antiques and prewar vehicles to 1941; all makes from 1942 to 1959 except 1955 to ‘57 Chevys, which have their own division; 1964 to 1980 Mustang, Camaro, Challenger, Barracuda and Firebird; Corvettes; and original, unrestored motorcycles, just to name a few in just the stock division.
Other divisions include the modifieds and special interest vehicles, which can range from rugged military haulers to record-seeking race cars, woodies to pro-street competition cars, motorcycles with sidecars and rat rods.
Several merchants will present awards to their favorites, and specialty awards like the Mayor’s Trophy will also be up for grabs.
Although admission is free to spectators, funds raised by entry fees, a raffle, a silent auction and sponsorships are divided up among worthy nonprofit and educational organizations each year.
Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Happy Endings Animal Sanctuary, Hacienda O'Holland Animal Rescue, Venture BSA Crew 154, NatureTrack and the Progeria Research Foundation
Last year, Wheels ‘n Windmills distributed $21,000 to four charities, in addition to $17,000 raised by the V-8 engine and transmission raffle that went to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School auto shop program, for a grand total of $38,000 in contributions.
The four recipients included the primary charity, Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation, which received $12,000 toward an Olympic-size swimming pool and aquatics facility.
Others receiving funds included the Alpha Pi nonprofit organization, which was granted $4,500 for its work supporting senior citizens; and Zaca Center Preschool, which received $2,500 to support construction of an art and activity center.
Lastly, the local chapter of the National Progeria Research Foundation was given a $2,000 contribution toward finding a cure for the disease that causes rapid aging of children.
Since 2005, the show has contributed more than $336,000 to local and national charities.
For more information about the show and a look at last year’s winning entries as well as photos from previous shows, visit http://www.wheelsnwindmills.com/.