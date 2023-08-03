City of Santa Maria Utilities Department water customers are encouraged to enter the 2023 Drought Tolerant Landscape Contest, highlighting residents' efforts to lower water usage while maintaining beautiful and ecologically appealing designs.
Whether a drought tolerant native garden, a low-water garden based around succulents and cacti, or water friendly plants and bushes that encourage butterfly activity, enter your landscaping design for a chance to win.
Awards will be given to the top residential drought-tolerant landscapes within city limits.